BBB says scams are growing in Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

BBB says scams are growing in Montana

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The Better Business Bureau says the year is not over yet and they have already had over 140,000 more scam reports than last year, and those numbers could grow with the current holiday season. 

The first is to be cautious when online shopping. make sure the website you are using is not a look-alike website. one way to check that is by making sure the site you are on always says secure in the web browser.

Phony charities are on the list, during the holiday's everyone is always in the giving mood and scammers are taking advantage of that. 

Free gift card-pop up adds come on your computer screen all the time, this is just a scheme to get your personal information and use it for identity theft.


Fake holiday jobs are also things you should be aware of retailers need extra help during the holidays and if you apply on the wrong website they can steal all your information. Your best bet is to apply in person. 

Last, fake shipping notifications, if you didn't order it, chances are you someone is trying to scam you. These notifications can damage your computer and possibly steal your information.


To report any scam or to see if any scams are in your area go to https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us or click this link for the complete list of scams https://www.bbb.org/holidayscams/

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-11-30 05:43:01 GMT

  • Update: Helena missing teen found

    Update: Helena missing teen found

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-11-29 22:41:03 GMT

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

  • Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton survives heart attack

    Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton survives heart attack

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:12 PM EST2017-11-29 22:12:23 GMT

    Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is recovering in the intensive care unit at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after suffering a heart attack Tuesday morning.  According to Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, Sheriff Dutton was on his way to a meeting in Miles City traveling with several deputies, when he began feeling sick around Three Forks. Grimmis says Dutton became increasingly concerned near Livingston, before he was briefly taken to the hospital in Livingston then transpor...

    Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is recovering in the intensive care unit at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after suffering a heart attack Tuesday morning.  According to Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, Sheriff Dutton was on his way to a meeting in Miles City traveling with several deputies, when he began feeling sick around Three Forks. Grimmis says Dutton became increasingly concerned near Livingston, before he was briefly taken to the hospital in Livingston then transpor...

  • Honda of Great Falls in the spirit of giving

    Honda of Great Falls in the spirit of giving

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 2:41 PM EST2017-11-28 19:41:57 GMT

    Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

    Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.