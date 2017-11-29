BBB says scams are growing in Montana

The Better Business Bureau says the year is not over yet and they have already had over 140,000 more scam reports than last year, and those numbers could grow with the current holiday season.

The first is to be cautious when online shopping. make sure the website you are using is not a look-alike website. one way to check that is by making sure the site you are on always says secure in the web browser.

Phony charities are on the list, during the holiday's everyone is always in the giving mood and scammers are taking advantage of that.

Free gift card-pop up adds come on your computer screen all the time, this is just a scheme to get your personal information and use it for identity theft.



Fake holiday jobs are also things you should be aware of retailers need extra help during the holidays and if you apply on the wrong website they can steal all your information. Your best bet is to apply in person.

Last, fake shipping notifications, if you didn't order it, chances are you someone is trying to scam you. These notifications can damage your computer and possibly steal your information.



To report any scam or to see if any scams are in your area go to https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us or click this link for the complete list of scams https://www.bbb.org/holidayscams/