Christmas tree shortage not affecting Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Christmas tree shortage not affecting Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

There is a Christmas tree shortage affecting millions of Americans this year, in some places, it is driving prices up, and some tree lots don't have a big selection.

Ten years ago when the recession hit, tree farmers were cutting costs by not planting as many trees. Now there are much less adult trees for the picking, but there have been other factors as well.

“After the wildfires this year they have taken a lot of tree farms out of business as well as the wineries and everybody else,” says Denny Hanenburg.

Luckily for the uptown optimist club, their suppliers based out of Eureka, Montana, and Sandpoint, Idaho were blessed with good weather.

“For some reason, they got good rains this year so they didn't get hurt but I do know several tree farms up in the Kalispell area that have gone out of business,” says Hanenburg.

The tree shortage is affecting many people across America however, the Uptown Optimist club says they have no shortage at all.

In fact they ordered 300 more trees this year compared to previous years, and it’s thanks to their suppliers reaching out to them before selling to new businesses who are in desperate need of trees.

“My suppliers called me and said we want to cover you first, so that’s good for us but it's not good for the guys in California or elsewhere,” says Hanenburg.

Since they aren’t affected by this shortage, the club recommends getting trees soon as people could come from farther away to get trees this year from them.

One last thing about Uptown Optimist club is the proceeds from selling their trees goes to numerous organizations that help kids, like the Boys and Girls Club and the Childhood Cancer Program.

  • Most Popular

  • NewsMore>>

  • Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-11-30 05:43:01 GMT

  • Update: Helena missing teen found

    Update: Helena missing teen found

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-11-29 22:41:03 GMT

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

  • Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton survives heart attack

    Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton survives heart attack

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:12 PM EST2017-11-29 22:12:23 GMT

    Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is recovering in the intensive care unit at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after suffering a heart attack Tuesday morning.  According to Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, Sheriff Dutton was on his way to a meeting in Miles City traveling with several deputies, when he began feeling sick around Three Forks. Grimmis says Dutton became increasingly concerned near Livingston, before he was briefly taken to the hospital in Livingston then transpor...

    Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton is recovering in the intensive care unit at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after suffering a heart attack Tuesday morning.  According to Undersheriff Jason Grimmis, Sheriff Dutton was on his way to a meeting in Miles City traveling with several deputies, when he began feeling sick around Three Forks. Grimmis says Dutton became increasingly concerned near Livingston, before he was briefly taken to the hospital in Livingston then transpor...

  • Honda of Great Falls in the spirit of giving

    Honda of Great Falls in the spirit of giving

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 2:41 PM EST2017-11-28 19:41:57 GMT

    Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

    Honda of Great Falls is just like any other car dealership, but this holiday season they are doing a little more to help the community, by using one of their cars to help make a difference. “We decided to provide some toys for some of those kids who are less fortunate in Great Falls, and what a better way to do it than fill a car full of Christmas toys,” says Craig Bimler. The idea is pretty simple, they want to and put them in the back of the car until it reaches t...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.