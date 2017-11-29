Christmas tree shortage not affecting Great Falls

There is a Christmas tree shortage affecting millions of Americans this year, in some places, it is driving prices up, and some tree lots don't have a big selection.

Ten years ago when the recession hit, tree farmers were cutting costs by not planting as many trees. Now there are much less adult trees for the picking, but there have been other factors as well.

“After the wildfires this year they have taken a lot of tree farms out of business as well as the wineries and everybody else,” says Denny Hanenburg.

Luckily for the uptown optimist club, their suppliers based out of Eureka, Montana, and Sandpoint, Idaho were blessed with good weather.

“For some reason, they got good rains this year so they didn't get hurt but I do know several tree farms up in the Kalispell area that have gone out of business,” says Hanenburg.

The tree shortage is affecting many people across America however, the Uptown Optimist club says they have no shortage at all.

In fact they ordered 300 more trees this year compared to previous years, and it’s thanks to their suppliers reaching out to them before selling to new businesses who are in desperate need of trees.

“My suppliers called me and said we want to cover you first, so that’s good for us but it's not good for the guys in California or elsewhere,” says Hanenburg.

Since they aren’t affected by this shortage, the club recommends getting trees soon as people could come from farther away to get trees this year from them.

One last thing about Uptown Optimist club is the proceeds from selling their trees goes to numerous organizations that help kids, like the Boys and Girls Club and the Childhood Cancer Program.