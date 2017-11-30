Dog miraculously alive after being shot in neck

The Paschal's made Montana their home about 10 years ago. They love their house and town of White Sulpher Springs, but one neighbor has made things difficult for them since they moved there. He's threatened the Paschal's that if he heard one of their dogs bark again, he would shoot them. Sadly that's what happened on Monday night.

"I actually saw it with my own eyes," said Tinisha Paschal.

This is the horrific scene Tinisha witnessed- the man jumped out of his car with a gun in hand and shot Roscoe from the edge of the family's driveway, which is about 150 yards out. But instead of tracking down the criminal, she has to stay focused on something more important

"We're only focusing on Roscoe right now."

Roscoe understandably needs all the attention he can get. The bullet went through one side of the skin on his neck and came out the other end. It missed his major artery by only three milometers. If that had been hit, Roscoe wouldn't have even made it to the hospital.

"He is very lucky to be alive."

Vets at the Elkhorn Clinic in Townsend stayed past their normal hours to keep Roscoe alive. He underwent extensive surgery and needed a blood transfusion. The Paschal's are incredibly thankful to the hardworking staff, but now, comes a different kind of pain- the bills.

They have raised about $400 on Go Fund Me, but need quite a bit more to reach their $5,000 goal. Regardless, the family is happy to have their best friend back.

"I don't know what we would do, our dogs are our family."

Things are looking up for Roscoe, but being an older dog, he is especially weak from all of the trauma.

To donate to Roscoe's surgery needs, use this link: https://www.gofundme.com/help-with-roscoe-surgery-recovery