Dog miraculously alive after being shot in neck

Wednesday the man who threatened two men last June at the Holiday Village Mall appears in Cascade County Court.
The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.
Jorri Ann Rusinski and Jamie Lee Eisch are facing charges of theft and possession of drugs after GFPD reports linking them to 15 police reports of numerous stolen items.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.
Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...
Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena. He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs. He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B. The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...
