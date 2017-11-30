Bullock criticizes federal tax reform as "tax scam"

One Man was arrested today after negligent arson causing a grass fire in Great Falls which broke out near the skate park at approximately 5 o’clock today. The fire quickly traveled north to 6th street north through the gully between the river's edge trail and the railroad bed. According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, strong winds and dry fuel like grass, shrubs, and old railroad ties aided the blaze's growth. The strong winds meant a lot of smoke and embers were causing...

