Life changing app helps teens with mental health issues

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
It's the season to be jolly, but for some, this season brings on quite a different emotion, depression and sadness.
Two teens in Belt are looking to break the barrier when it comes to mental health issues among their peers.

This is Maggie Andrews and  Keely Drummonds are promoting the app #LETSTALK. It's designed for teens who might not know how to deal with mental health issues. 

Maggie and Keely said this is a way for teens to seek the help they need in a much more confidential way.
The two have been working on this project for about a month now and say they are finally ready to launch. 

The teens will be at the Christmas Stroll on Friday to help people download the app on your phone.l

