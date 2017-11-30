Couple facing drug and theft charges after crime spree in Great - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Couple facing drug and theft charges after crime spree in Great Falls

Jamie Eisch (Left) and Jorri Rusinski (Right) Jamie Eisch (Left) and Jorri Rusinski (Right)
GREAT FALLS -

Jorri Ann Rusinski and Jamie Lee Eisch are facing charges of theft and possession of drugs after GFPD reports linking them to 15 police reports of numerous stolen items.

According to charging documents, GFPD executed a search warrant on November 20th, 2017, for a vehicle belonging to Rusinski and located numerous reported stolen items. The total loss of these items is estimated to be $12,000. Rusinski's boyfriend, Jamie Eisch, was a suspect in these thefts and GFPD determined Rusinski had pawned 63 items at 9 different pawn stores since May of 2017. 

Charging documents also say when GFPD executed a search warrant on their residence, additional stolen items were located, along with narcotics. The police report states a plastic baggy was found in Rusinski's bedroom with a confirmed 5.16 grams of methamphetamine along with several pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Rusinski allegedly admitted to police the meth was hers and said Eisch "car hops," meaning he steals items from cars while he drives her car. She then pawns the items for money and they purchase drugs. Police say Eisch was positively connected to the thefts through video surveillance and eyewitness accounts.

Eisch reportedly admitted being involved in the 17 cases officers are aware of. He told police he stole on a nightly basis and Rusinski would do all of the pawnings for him. Additionally, he admitted he sold and traded a lot of items for drugs. 

Surveillance video shows on one account, Eisch trading stolen guns for drugs. Another account shows Eisch was caught in one victim's car and the victim chased him away.

Charging documents also say the couple is charged with stealing hunting gear valued at $1,600 from one victim, another $1,600 in hunting gear from a different victim, and numerous additional stolen items from multiple victims valued at approximately $3,000.

The couple is also being charged with possession of Acetaminophen/Hydrocodone, a Schedule II dangerous drug, not prescribed and possession of $7,000 worth of stolen portable scales.

Total charges: four counts of Theft and one count of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

In charging documents, the State says due to the extent of the crime spree and the number of people victimized by Rusinski and Eisch, they are considered a danger to the local community. Law enforcement has specifically requested both of them be placed on GPS monitoring to discourage the ongoing commission of crimes. The State has requested each of their bonds be sent in the amount of $10,000.

