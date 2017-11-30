Massage Therapists say it's business as usual after sexual assault allegations

Many allegations have swept the nation of massage therapists sexually assaulting their clients during a session.

Massage therapists say for the most part these allegations don't change the way they go about their business, as it's a minority of licensed therapists who have had such allegations and their clients have built up relationships and trust them.

She says massage therapists, in general, try to remain as modest as possible when it comes to a session.

“There is always a measure of caution you use as a therapist any time you go into a room, you have to be aware that you are one on one with an individual that sometimes you don't know,” says Madelyn Paton

Madelyn says the most important thing while getting a massage is to communicate with the therapist. this can prevent any uncomfortable situations and protect both you and the therapist.

If you don't feel comfortable, voice your opinion and the massage therapist will listen.