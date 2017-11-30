Update: Man named for causing grass fire by skate park last week

According to Joshua Racki, Cascade County Deputy Attorney, William Patrick Walters, a transient, was trying to start a fire with leaves and grass to stay warm but due to strong winds that day the fire got out of control.

Racki said, Walter actually called dispatch himself saying he was the one who started the fire. Racki said that Walters did stay on the scene and was arrested and ticketed with negligent arson, his hearing is set for December 11th.

One Man was arrested today after negligent arson causing a grass fire in Great Falls which broke out near the skate park at approximately 5 o’clock today.

The fire quickly traveled north to 6th street north through the gully between the river's edge trail and the railroad bed. According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, strong winds and dry fuel like grass, shrubs, and old railroad ties aided the blaze's growth.

The strong winds meant a lot of smoke and embers were causing concern of spark ups in other areas.

Also, being between the River’s Edge Trail and the railroad, it was a tough time battling the fire. The fire was put out around 6 p.m. no structures were damaged.