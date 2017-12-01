Whitefish sues over payments for Puerto Rico power work

One Man was arrested today after negligent arson causing a grass fire in Great Falls which broke out near the skate park at approximately 5 o’clock today. The fire quickly traveled north to 6th street north through the gully between the river's edge trail and the railroad bed. According to Great Falls Fire Rescue, strong winds and dry fuel like grass, shrubs, and old railroad ties aided the blaze's growth. The strong winds meant a lot of smoke and embers were causing...

The website says the new names on a list show parents are moving away from traditional family names and towards more "stylish" names.

Jorri Ann Rusinski and Jamie Lee Eisch are facing charges of theft and possession of drugs after GFPD reports linking them to 15 police reports of numerous stolen items.

The judge that recused himself in Suta's divorce in May of this year, is the same judge that issued a temporary injunction for the December 11th recall election. Raises the question should he recuse himself in this case. In July a recall petition was filed by Stacy Welker saying Sheriff Carl Suta was unfit for the job. The petition comes after allegations of leaving the county at risk, creating a hostile work environment, and showing favor...