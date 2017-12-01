Woman accused of kicking and biting officers during arrest

One woman allegedly kicked and bit officers while they attempted to arrest her on a warrant out of Fergus County.

At approximately 3:00 am yesterday, November 11th, GFPD responded to a residence for a report of suspicious activity and contacted Heather Houston who had a confirmed warrant out of Fergus County. According to charging documents, when officers informed Houston she was under arrest, she began to pull away and thrash around. Officers took her to the ground in an attempt to gain control of her. Then Houston allegedly began kicking an officer in the chest with both feet and bit another officer's hand.

After gaining control of Houston, police reported finding a glass pipe, methamphetamine, and marijuana in her purse. Charging documents say Houston has pending charges in Fergus County for felony possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia from August of 2017. Additionally, she was released on bond which includes felony possession of dangerous drugs, burglary, and theft.

Houston is now charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, two counts of Assault on Peace Officer or Judicial Officer, and one count of Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The State has requested her bond be set in the amount of $25,000 consecutive to any other bond.