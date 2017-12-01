Smallest soldiers serve a big job on MAFs

Most folks in Central Montana are somewhat familiar with Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Missile Alert Facilities located throughout the State. But what many don't realize is how much work goes into running those facilities on a regular basis, and how even the smallest soldier can have the biggest job.

Airman First Class Amanda Blair is one of those "small" soldiers.

"I've been a Missile Chef for about seven months now...I cook three meal periods each day," says Blair.

Three meal periods a day comes out to about 15-20 meals total, and Chef Blair is stationed at the Missile Alert Facilities, or MAF's, for four days at a time.

But things get even busier this time of the year.

"For the holidays we serve out here the typical holiday, Thanksgiving, Christmas meals. So we have the turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, pumpkin pie."

And while most people can gather why it's so important to have Chef Blair around on a normal day, she's fully aware of how significant her role becomes during the holidays.

"My job is super important around the holidays because the people that are out here they're away from their families, so we try to provide that morale and make the holidays the best that it can be without them being home with their families."