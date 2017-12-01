Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena and "Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition" recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season.
“I’ve always had it in my heart to help out other mothers as well having gone through it a few times myself … I was thrilled when the director came to ask me to be involved and paint something,” said Cupino.
Executive Director Brie Oliver says a recent federal budget shake-up caused the organization to lose some state funding. The lost funds would usually go toward the Safe Sleep For Baby program.
“We try and take care of some of those resources that families need so that they can focus on what really matters which is being with their children,” said Oliver.
Oliver and friend Freda Wilkinson of Big Sky Brokers started brainstorming ideas for providing 50-100 cribs for families across Montana about six weeks ago.
“I thought well maybe we could do a gift where, you know, I buy a crib for a family in need in honor of someone in my family as their gift. The next day we showed up at Leah’s house,” said Wilkinson.
Cupino designed and painted this artwork titled “Encircle”. With a tax-deductible $100 donation, a Treasure State family gets a crib and you receive a card and ornament.
“Families need us and they need community and they need hope and they need a little stability and if that’s something that we can provide then we’ve got a great project,” said Cupino.
More information about Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies is available here.
Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman yesterday, December 4th, at approximately 6:36 am.
Sunday evening as part of our special series The New Frontier, we introduced you to Eileen Torgerson, a woman living in Great Falls, whose body is literally full of cancerous tumors. But she's beat the odds, and is now the poster child for a new treatment that seems to be working. The only catch? It's not FDA approved, and she has to travel to Texas to receive it. Backing up for a moment: in the summer of 2017, reporter Taylor Chase sat down with Eileen, who described her new treat...
According to whistleout.com, AT&T has the biggest coverage area covering about 67% of the state but they are also one of the most expensive. One service provider is expanding its coverage and bringing a location right here to the Electric City. Blackfoot Communications has entered into an agreement with T-Mobile to provide fiber back haul services to T-Mobile towers throughout Montana and Wyoming. Fiber back-haul services will bring 4-G coverage to those that have been under-serv...
Tuesday in downtown Great Falls about 20 protesters gathered outside of congressmen Greg Gianforte's office, to express their concerns about issues they say are true to Montana.
NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.
HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time.
Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season.