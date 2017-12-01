Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena and "Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition" recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season.

“I’ve always had it in my heart to help out other mothers as well having gone through it a few times myself … I was thrilled when the director came to ask me to be involved and paint something,” said Cupino.

Executive Director Brie Oliver says a recent federal budget shake-up caused the organization to lose some state funding. The lost funds would usually go toward the Safe Sleep For Baby program.

“We try and take care of some of those resources that families need so that they can focus on what really matters which is being with their children,” said Oliver.

Oliver and friend Freda Wilkinson of Big Sky Brokers started brainstorming ideas for providing 50-100 cribs for families across Montana about six weeks ago.

“I thought well maybe we could do a gift where, you know, I buy a crib for a family in need in honor of someone in my family as their gift. The next day we showed up at Leah’s house,” said Wilkinson.

Cupino designed and painted this artwork titled “Encircle”. With a tax-deductible $100 donation, a Treasure State family gets a crib and you receive a card and ornament.

“Families need us and they need community and they need hope and they need a little stability and if that’s something that we can provide then we’ve got a great project,” said Cupino.

More information about Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies is available here.