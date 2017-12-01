Dancers with disabilities steal the show

The judge that recused himself in Suta's divorce in May of this year, is the same judge that issued a temporary injunction for the December 11th recall election. Raises the question should he recuse himself in this case. In July a recall petition was filed by Stacy Welker saying Sheriff Carl Suta was unfit for the job. The petition comes after allegations of leaving the county at risk, creating a hostile work environment, and showing favor...

