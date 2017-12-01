Man with lengthy rap sheet accused of kidnap and assault

A woman tells police Ronnie Skunkcap assaulted her, threatened to slit her throat, and held her against her will.

On November 30, officers were called to a residence in Great Falls where the found a victim, only identified as B.S, who claimed Ronnie Skunkcap was inside the home and was going to kill the victim, A.G.

Officers entered the home and could see blood on the carpeted stair leading to the basement. A door slammed shut and officers tried to contact Skunkcap, who had locked himself in the bathroom. After Skunkcap refused to leave the bathroom, police say the had to break down the door. While attempting to break the door, officers reportedly heard a woman in the background. Upon entering the bathroom, police say they found Skunkcap standing with a knife in his hand and blood was on all of the walls and the floor of the bathroom. Skunkcap was taken into custody.

During the victim's interview with police, she said she was dragged into the bathroom against her will and placed in the shower. She says Skunkcap had multiple knives in his hands and was blocking the doorway, not allowing her to leave, and continually threatened and terrorized her. At one point, the victim claims Skunkcap threatened to slit her throat and then kill himself. A.G. indicated that prior to this incident, he had punched her in the face multiple times, bit her fingers, mouth, and arms, while driving around with two other victims present in the vehicle. The two other victims reportedly attempted to help A.G. but were threatened with a box cutter.

While in the vehicle, victims claim Skunkcap choked A.G. hard enough that A.G. was hearing gurgling sounds and gasping for air. B.S. says she was also threatened by Skunkcap and was on the phone with 911 operators but had to disconnect when she ran from the residence to protect herself and others because she feared Skunkcap had killed A.G. and thought she might be next.

According to charging documents, Skunkcap was just sentenced for similar conduct less than one month ago, has four prior family member assaults, two of which were felonies. He has five prior felonies in total.

In charging documents, Skunkcap is described as a danger to the community. He is being charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Partner or Family Member Assault, Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member, and three counts of Assault With a Weapon. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $100,000.

