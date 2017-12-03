Pet of the Week: Sweet Ray

This week KFBB is featuring Sweet Ray as our Pet of the Week. He's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls.

Sweet Ray is a 2 year old cat who is de-clawed, loves attention, and is quite curious about his surroundings.

“He's not much for playing with things but he likes to explore and look around,” says Erin Doran.

The adoption center says because of his fur coat, he will need some grooming requirements.

“He has long hair, so he probably needs to groomed regularly to avoid mats and things like that. He has lived with other cats so he does well with just about everybody,” says Doran.

The adoption center says sweet ray would get along with most families, however, he'd rather play with you rather than with a dog.

“He just likes human interaction so he wouldn't pay attention to dogs. he just loves everybody and loves to be petted,” says Doran.

If you are interested in adopting sweet ray you can head over to the adoption center at 900 25th ave north east or call the center at 406-727-Pets.