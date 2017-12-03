Showdown Grateful fro recent snow, opening Friday

Despite the cold front that has moved into the state, for the most part, we've been relatively warm the last month.

Those above-average temperatures have caused concern for Showdown Mountain. Especially in regards to when the ski area could open.

Originally showdown thought they could open early with all the early snow we had this year, but with the recent warm weather and high winds, the snow either melted or was blown away. Meaning they couldn't have their soft opening for the season pass holders which was scheduled for today.

“We were quite concerned, and last night the big guy shined on us and we got probably 8 to 9 inches of snow when I left and hopefully that’s enough snow to put us over the top and get going on Friday,” says George Willett.

Showdown is set to open on Friday if we continue to have good weather, you can check if their open and which trails are open on their website. http://www.showdownmontana.com/showdown-home

Also, this coming Saturday is their food drive day so if you bring in 15 canned goods, your lift ticket is 15 dollars for the day.