The New Frontier: Taking Over Tumors - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

The New Frontier: Taking Over Tumors

Posted: Updated:

Continuing our special series The New Frontier... we’re introduced to one Great Falls woman, who despite being full of cancerous tumors, is spearheading a new way to view her health and providing an inspiration to us all.

"I'm full of tumors. My femur, my leg, my spine, my guts, my liver… now it's in my lungs,” says Eileen Torgerson, as we sat in her living room one summer morning.

"My son said one day… ‘Well, can you just hold on for Cody’s graduation?’ And I was like whoa, I'm not going to die!"

It's that fight against death that has kept Eileen moving since her cancer diagnosis 16 years ago.

It's a rare form of cancer called insulinoma... so rare, in fact, that as far as Eileen knows, she's the only patient in Montana. That means her treatment takes her across the country.

"So it's frustrating and it's harder, but when your lives at stake you do it."

But even a fighter like Eileen has a breaking point… she was miserable. She couldn't do the things she loved, couldn't work, and chemo actually made the tumors grow. So in December of 2016, Eileen decided it was time for change.

"Finally I woke up one morning and thought 'I'm going to die if I don't get out of here.'"

So Eileen took matters into her own hands, and began a new treatment that isn't FDA approved yet, but has started to work in slowing down her cancer.

"For two years, I went to doctors. Nobody could figure out what it was. One doctor actually said it was in my head… So I guess my message to people is you have to take your health into your own hands. I was ignorant then, I listened to doctors, and now, I do a lot of questioning."

That message is spreading--not only among Eileen's close friends, but even across the internet. A GoFundMe page has raised over $11,000 to help pay for Eileen's medical bills.

"It actually was a life changing experience. It's just overwhelming what people will do. I had donations from people I didn't even know who they were, and people just keep giving and giving. It's… I had no idea people cared so much.”

For someone whose been living with cancer for 16 years, those donations, no matter how small, have given Eileen back her life.

I asked her, “Do you think you’d be here if you weren’t able to start this treatment?”

She responded, “I think there's a good chance that I wouldn't."

"I know that day comes, and I just trust that I'll know when the time comes that I'm ready for it… I’m not ready yet, I have more grandkids to graduate."

Monday, we will delve deeper into Eileen’s treatment, also known as PRRT, and talk to one of Eileen’s doctors about her treatment and what the future of cancer research holds.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Little damage in house fire last night

    Little damage in house fire last night

    Sunday, December 3 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-12-03 22:41:30 GMT
    Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire around 9:30 p.m. last night by the 3800 block of 3rd Ave. North. According to GFPD, the fire started as an electrical fire in the basement of the home. Crews fought the fire for about half an hour and said there was minimal damage done. No one was injured in the fire.
    Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire around 9:30 p.m. last night by the 3800 block of 3rd Ave. North. According to GFPD, the fire started as an electrical fire in the basement of the home. Crews fought the fire for about half an hour and said there was minimal damage done. No one was injured in the fire.

  • The New Frontier: Taking Over Tumors

    The New Frontier: Taking Over Tumors

    Monday, December 4 2017 12:47 AM EST2017-12-04 05:47:08 GMT

    Continuing our special series The New Frontier... we’re introduced to one Great Falls woman, who despite being full of cancerous tumors, is spearheading a new way to view her health and providing an inspiration to us all. "I'm full of tumors. My femur, my leg, my spine, my guts, my liver… now it's in my lungs,” says Eileen Torgerson, as we sat in her living room one summer morning. "My son said one day… ‘Well, can you just hold on for Cody...

    Continuing our special series The New Frontier... we’re introduced to one Great Falls woman, who despite being full of cancerous tumors, is spearheading a new way to view her health and providing an inspiration to us all. "I'm full of tumors. My femur, my leg, my spine, my guts, my liver… now it's in my lungs,” says Eileen Torgerson, as we sat in her living room one summer morning. "My son said one day… ‘Well, can you just hold on for Cody...

  • Morning Reporter – Helena

    Morning Reporter – Helena

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:39:17 GMT

    Wake Up Montana, a Cowles Montana Media newscast, is looking for a good storyteller with a dynamic personality for a Morning Reporter/MMJ position based in Helena, MT.

    Wake Up Montana, a Cowles Montana Media newscast, is looking for a good storyteller with a dynamic personality for a Morning Reporter/MMJ position based in Helena, MT.

  • Update: Helena missing teen found

    Update: Helena missing teen found

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-11-29 22:41:03 GMT

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

  • North Middle School Griz Biz

    North Middle School Griz Biz

    Sunday, December 3 2017 3:52 PM EST2017-12-03 20:52:56 GMT
    Imagine getting a jump start on your career, while in middle school. Students at north middle school  are running a lucrative business, getting an education, and finding out how constructive team work  really is. From coasters to cutting boards to wall plaques these students make it all. For nine years  the torch of Griz Biz has been passed  along. The eighth graders interview prospective employees for the year round business. They handle all aspects of Griz ...
    Imagine getting a jump start on your career, while in middle school. Students at north middle school  are running a lucrative business, getting an education, and finding out how constructive team work  really is. From coasters to cutting boards to wall plaques these students make it all. For nine years  the torch of Griz Biz has been passed  along. The eighth graders interview prospective employees for the year round business. They handle all aspects of Griz ...

  • NewsMore>>

  • Whitefish sues over payments for Puerto Rico power work

    Whitefish sues over payments for Puerto Rico power work

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:51 PM EST2017-12-01 17:51:08 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.  

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid is suing a subcontractor for allegedly interfering with tens of millions of dollars in payments.  

  • Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

    Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:47 PM EST2017-12-01 17:47:10 GMT

    Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.   Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...

    Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.   Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...

  • Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:43 AM EST2017-11-30 05:43:01 GMT

  • Update: Helena missing teen found

    Update: Helena missing teen found

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-11-29 22:41:03 GMT

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

    Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing Endangered Persons Alert for 16-year-old Cody Lane James of Helena. James was last seen Sunday at 11:00 pm in Helena.  He is described as a 5 foot 7 inch tall Native American weighing about 145 lbs.  He was last seen wearing black shirt, pants, and shoes. Authorities say he could be in a White 1995 Pontiac Grand Prix; MT license plate 5-16688B.  The vehicle has 3 black rims and 1 chrome rim. James could be with ...

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.