Non-profit shares the gift of warmth

During this time of the year, it’s especially difficult for many families to put presents under the tree on top of taking care of everyday bills and worries, but one company is helping families across Montana keep the lights on and the house warm this season.

Energy Share of Montana is a non-profit that helps struggling families pay to keep the lights and heat on in their homes.

They have helped more than 35,000 Montanans since they opened their doors nearly 35 years ago.

Executive director for energy share of Montana, Rachel Haberman, says many folks are surprised companies can even cut off heat or lights in the winter. The sad fact is, they can in most cases.

Energy Share receives some funds from utility and propane companies, but really relies on neighbors helping neighbors through private donations. If you would like to help a Montanan in need stay warm this winter, use this link http://www.energysharemt.com/Donate.htm.

*Disclaimer- illustrations shown in our broadcast are former and submissions in Energy Share's annual 4th Grade art contest. None of the pictures shown from this year's contest are the definite winners.