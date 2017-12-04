Attorney General Tim Fox is taking his fight against opioid epidemic to the courtroom.

HELENA, Mont.- The state filed a lawsuit late last week against the pharmaceutical company Purdue Pharma for its unethical marketing and distribution practices of its drug oxycotin.

The lawsuit seeks to hold the company accountable for multiple deceptive practices. Notably saying they misrepresented the addictive likelihoods for long-term users and failed to disclose the harmful side effects of oxycotin.

"The executives at Purdue new exactly what they were doing. Such contrived deception is unconscionable and should not go without consequences," said Fox.

Drug overdose deaths are on the rise throughout the country according to the Center for Disease Control.

Attorney Generals across the U.S. have addressed the issue. It is the third leading cause of injury related death in Montana according to the CDC and the Montana.gov website.