Getting the word out on missing persons in Native American communities



One of three bills Senator Tester wants pushed through the senate is the Amber Alert in Indian Country Act. Should this bill become law, the Justice Department will be required to help tribal law enforcement build an amber alert system in tribal communities.

Senator Tester explained in a press release that right now many tribal agencies don't have the right support to communicate with other agencies or the FBI.

This lack of communication makes it difficult for tribal agencies to send out or receive amber alerts.

In a statement from Senator Tester he said in part

"Ensuring that tribes have the resources needed to establish and enhance AMBER Alert services will save lives and strengthen Indian communities."

On the amber alert website over 880 missing children have been rescued because of the alerts sent out.

Tester believes this legislation will build better relationships with communities and local law enforcement, helping bring missing people home.

