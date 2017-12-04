Public meeting on Tuesday about proposed slaughterhouse

Great Falls Area Concerned Citizens is hosting a public meeting December 5th, at the Missouri Room in the Civic Center from 6:45 to 8:45.
Guest speakers from the Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC) and Upper Missouri Waterkeeper will also present.
The Facebook Group has formally invited local leaders to also attend the meeting.
They invite all to attend and voice their opinion on the proposed Madison Food Park.
Sunday evening as part of our special series The New Frontier, we introduced you to Eileen Torgerson, a woman living in Great Falls, whose body is literally full of cancerous tumors. But she's beat the odds, and is now the poster child for a new treatment that seems to be working. The only catch? It's not FDA approved, and she has to travel to Texas to receive it. Backing up for a moment: in the summer of 2017, reporter Taylor Chase sat down with Eileen, who described her new treat...
Bruce Davidson appeared in Cascade County Court Monday. He was ordered to pay back both his victims with ten percent interest in exchange for not fighting the case.
NEW YORK (AP) - The short list of candidates for Time Magazine's 2016 Person of the Year was unveiled Monday on NBC's Today show. Since 1927, the magazine has identified the Person of the Year, a person or group of people who most influenced the news during the past year -- for better or worse. The 10 finalists selected by Time editors are:
As the Avilas prepare to take their daughter, Rosalie, off life support, her father Freddie says the bullies who drove her kill herself are still at school.
Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season.
Despite the cold front that has moved into the state, for the most part, we've been relatively warm the last month. Those above-average temperatures have caused concern for Showdown Mountain. Especially in regards to when the ski area could open. Originally showdown thought they could open early with all the early snow we had this year, but with the recent warm weather and high winds, the snow either melted or was blown away. Meaning they couldn't have ...
Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...
Continuing our special series The New Frontier... we’re introduced to one Great Falls woman, who despite being full of cancerous tumors, is spearheading a new way to view her health and providing an inspiration to us all. "I'm full of tumors. My femur, my leg, my spine, my guts, my liver… now it's in my lungs,” says Eileen Torgerson, as we sat in her living room one summer morning. "My son said one day… ‘Well, can you just hold on for Cody...
