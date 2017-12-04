Public meeting tomorrow about proposed slaughterhouse

Great Falls Area Concerned Citizens is hosting a public meeting tomorrow night at the Missouri Room in the Civic Center from 6:45 to 8:45.
Guest speakers from the Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC) and Upper Missouri Waterkeeper will also present.
The Facebook Group has formally invited local leaders to also attend the meeting.
They invite all to attend and voice their opinion on the proposed Madison Food Park
Continuing our special series The New Frontier... we’re introduced to one Great Falls woman, who despite being full of cancerous tumors, is spearheading a new way to view her health and providing an inspiration to us all. "I'm full of tumors. My femur, my leg, my spine, my guts, my liver… now it's in my lungs,” says Eileen Torgerson, as we sat in her living room one summer morning. "My son said one day… ‘Well, can you just hold on for Cody...
The University of Montana has taken back notice to lecturers that their contracts will not be renewed and their jobs will end in May. Termination notice was sent to 30 lecturers Friday. But hours later UM indicated the decision had been reversed.
Imagine getting a jump start on your career, while in middle school. Students at North Middle school are running a lucrative business, getting an education, and finding out how constructive tea work really is.
A woman tells police Ronnie Skunkcap assaulted her, threatened to slit her throat, and held her against her will.
Despite the cold front that has moved into the state, for the most part, we've been relatively warm the last month. Those above-average temperatures have caused concern for Showdown Mountain. Especially in regards to when the ski area could open. Originally showdown thought they could open early with all the early snow we had this year, but with the recent warm weather and high winds, the snow either melted or was blown away. Meaning they couldn't have ...
Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...
Continuing our special series The New Frontier... we’re introduced to one Great Falls woman, who despite being full of cancerous tumors, is spearheading a new way to view her health and providing an inspiration to us all. "I'm full of tumors. My femur, my leg, my spine, my guts, my liver… now it's in my lungs,” says Eileen Torgerson, as we sat in her living room one summer morning. "My son said one day… ‘Well, can you just hold on for Cody...
