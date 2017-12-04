Man ordered to pay back victims

Bruce Davidson appeared in Cascade County Court Monday. He was ordered to pay back both his victims with ten percent interest in exchange for not fighting the case. He owes one$5,000 and the other one $10.000.

He was also fined $1,000 which he was ordered to give the food bank.

He received a three-year deferred sentence after being charged with felony fraudulent practices. To which he pleaded no contest to in his plea deal with the state.