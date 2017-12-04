Senior Standout: Capital's Taylor Sullivan

The last time the Capital girls basketball team won the AA state championship was in 2015 - when Taylor Sullivan was a freshman. Now, she's grown into a senior All-State forward, and she's looking to get her team to the same spot this season.

"Obviously I was a scared little freshman and I was looking up to everybody and now that I'm a senior this year I have to be that person that other people look up to and be that leader for them out on the court and just show them the right way," said Taylor.



Taylor led the state in blocked shots during her junior campaign and finished Top 10 in scoring and rebounding.



"Just improving all aspects of my game whether it be post or stepping out, driving to the basket, not becoming one-sided ever and rebounding is just pure effort, making sure you box out every time going to get the ball," said Taylor.



Lady Bruins guard Madi McMahon says she started playing with Taylor in elementary school.



"Over the years, we've just gotten closer and we kind of get each other on the court and we know what the other person is going to do and, like, what to expect from each other and, like, we're not afraid to, you know, get on each other more because we've been, like best friends since we were little," said Madi.



Lady Bruins head coach Bill Pilgeram says Taylor's veteran leadership is most important.



"Very smart girl but a very smart basketball player too and so it gets me excited when I think about her making the rest of our team better and having a great player that we can build around and she's that one for us," said Coach Pilgeram.



Taylor recently committed to the Army West Point Black Knights. She and her teammates will be fighting to hang another state title banner in the "Bear's Den" this season.