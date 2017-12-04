President Trump Reduces National Monument's size in Utah

President Trump traveled to Utah today to announce a repeal of protections for more than 2 and a half million acres of public lands.

The two national monuments at stake of shrinking are the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.

Trump's order to cut back the size of the 2 national monuments is the largest elimination of protected areas in American history. He blames the previous administration for the large amount of protected lands.

“The previous administration designated more than a billion acres of land and water including bears ears. It did so over the loud objections of the people of this state and their elected representatives.”

Some are praising the role back for the prospects of new industry to come in like mining and other fossil fuel jobs, and even opening up more of a tourist industry.

However, others are concerned. Conservationists are concerned about the environment, and companies like Patagonia have taken a stance on the issue, saying it can hurt business.

“Patagonia has a long history of working on environmental issues with public lands in particular, so our audience, and our customers, and our employees and so many people in our community throughout the outdoor industry know already where we stand,” says Corey Simpson.

Trump says this will be beneficial to the Native Americans as it will return once stolen land.

“This tragic federal overreach prevents Native Americans from having their rightful voice over the sacred land where they practice their most important ancestral and religious traditions.”

However, the five tribes which make up the Bears Ears Inter Tribal Coalition which consists of 5 separate tribes, has promised lawsuits against the administration for this cut back of public lands.