Anchor/Producer ABC FOX Montana - Missoula

Date Submitted: 11/30/17

Department: News

Position: Anchor/Producer

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description:

Montana’s HD News leader is looking for an anchor/producer to complement our established female anchor.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Experience anchoring/producing required. Applicant must have strong knowledge of news, social media and working knowledge of news producing software. We are looking for someone who is a strong writer, script editor and on-air presence.

Application Deadline: Until filled.

Cowles Montana Media in Missoula, MT is looking for an Anchor/Producer to co-anchor and produce four nightly newscasts in our Montana markets. Applicant must be a hard-working team player who is willing to think outside the box. This company is on the cutting edge of the market and you must be too. We need someone who has newsroom experience and is willing to do everything from managing afternoon reporters to editing copy for broadcast and online publication. You will also assist in producing, stacking and anchoring the nightly newscasts. Knowledge of issues and stories that are important to Montanans is a plus. You must be able to work well with others in a fast-paced newsroom. Please send resume, link to samples of your work. Also include a cover letter noting desired position & referral source. Submit to: Human Resources, Cowles Montana Media, 2200 Stephens Ave., Missoula, MT 59801. EOE.