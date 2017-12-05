Man accused of violating temporary order of protection and assau - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man accused of violating temporary order of protection and assaulting woman

Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman yesterday, December 4th, at approximately 6:36 am. According to court documents, the victim told deputies that when she arrived home from work, she was beginning to exit her vehicle when she saw her ex-boyfriend Randy Belcourt coming rapidly towards her from the northwest corner of her home. She tried to get back into the vehicle and lock the doors but was unsuccessful. The victim says Belcourt charged her with so much momentum that it knocked her into the passenger side of the vehicle. 

Belcourt then allegedly started punching her in the face while she was yelling and screaming for help. She says she tried to call 911, but Belcourt struck her and took the phone away. 

Charging documents say Belcourt had been served a Temporary Order of Protection in relation to the victim on 11/27/17 and had trespassed at the address where this incident occurred on 10/25/17. Belcourt also has two prior Partner or Family Member Assault convictions from 1994 and 2004. 

Belcourt is being charged with Partner or Family Member Assault, Violation of Order of Protection, Criminal Trespass to Property, Theft, and Criminal Destruction of or Tampering With a Communication Device. The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $20,000.

