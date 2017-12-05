Keep federal lands federal - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Keep federal lands federal

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
On Monday President Trump announced changes to national monuments around the country. 

In Utah,  Bears Ears and Grand Staircase Escalante National Monuments were reduced in size.

Tuesday Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said he supports those decisions and addressed what some of those changes could mean right here at home in Montana.

Meanwhile, in Montana the talks about  what will happen to the Badger Two Medicine continue.
Zinke said that particular area is sacred to Montanans as well as the Blackfeet nation who live there and while other places are shrinking. He hopes to do quite the opposite for north central Montana

"It is a special place. I want to make sure there is no taking, that means the leases that are  currently there to retire, I think there is a deal to be made   on how to tire those leases it just sits in  one of the special places in our country that I think is deserving of monument status," said Zinke

 Zinke said it should be co-managed along with the tribe. 

