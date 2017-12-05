Havre says it's a "no go" on medical marijuana

On Monday, the Havre City Council voted "no" to a marijuana dispensary within city limits. The council was split and it came down to the city's mayor, Tim Solomon, for the deciding vote.

We spoke to Mayor Solomon earlier today. He said he was not surprised his vote would be the deciding one. After 28 years serving in law enforcement and retiring as the sheriff, he doesn't agree with a dispensary in city limits. That's why he voted no. However, that doesn't mean it can't be built near the City of Havre.

"We have our Kmart and Walmart and stuff and their pharmacies and that's what these are claiming they are. All we are limiting is where they can sell the stuff and were just limiting that to city limits, We're not saying they can't go outside the city limits," said Solomon.

He said there is a group that supports a dispensary, and should one be built, they could go to it. He also added the vote did not change the access to medical marijuana just the location of the facilities.