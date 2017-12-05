Vandal leaves his mark on 25 Helena Walking Mall spots

HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history.

The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals.

"The big thing is, there's really no good reason for it. Its more of a blight on the community. The cost isn't the important thing. Its just what it looks like," said Helena Assistant Chief of Police Steven Hagen.

About $1,500 worth of damages has been caused so far. Hagen said graffiti is a common crime in the area, but they've never seen anything like the markings downtown. Some workers in the walking mall say they're worried the damage won't stop until the vandal is caught.