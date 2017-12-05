Woman gives leggings with love to struggling girls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Woman gives leggings with love to struggling girls

Posted: Updated:
By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
Connect

HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time. Instead of hosting a traditional toy drive, this boutique owner said she wanted to give girls in foster care a unique piece of clothing to call their own.

Paige Utecht has been collecting Lularoe leggings for more than a week now, encouraging customers buy a pair for a child in need. She's also taken money out of her own pocket to help girls of all ages and sizes in foster care get a piece of clothing they can be proud of and wear year-round.

The cause is dear to Paige's heart, as members of her family have taken in foster kids. She says many times the children come in with only the clothes on their back.

"When they get into these situations they've literally lost everything.  Everything about their life, everything they had... Their world is turned upside down. To go into those situations and still not have the basic needs makes it even harder," said Utecht.

The leggings come in fun princess patterns for little girls to plain ones perfect for teens. Paige says she wants to collect as many leggings as possible before December 15th.

If you'd like to help Paige's cause and kids in foster care. Send a message to her boutique, Central Perk Boutique's Facebook page via this link https://www.facebook.com/central.perk.boutique/

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of violating temporary order of protection and assaulting woman

    Man accused of violating temporary order of protection and assaulting woman

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 8:38 PM EST2017-12-06 01:38:58 GMT

    Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman yesterday, December 4th, at approximately 6:36 am. 

    Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman yesterday, December 4th, at approximately 6:36 am. 

  • PRRT: "She probably wouldn't be alive"

    PRRT: "She probably wouldn't be alive"

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 1:17 AM EST2017-12-05 06:17:16 GMT

    Sunday evening as part of our special series The New Frontier, we introduced you to Eileen Torgerson, a woman living in Great Falls, whose body is literally full of cancerous tumors. But she's beat the odds, and is now the poster child for a new treatment that seems to be working. The only catch? It's not FDA approved, and she has to travel to Texas to receive it. Backing up for a moment: in the summer of 2017, reporter Taylor Chase sat down with Eileen, who described her new treat...

    Sunday evening as part of our special series The New Frontier, we introduced you to Eileen Torgerson, a woman living in Great Falls, whose body is literally full of cancerous tumors. But she's beat the odds, and is now the poster child for a new treatment that seems to be working. The only catch? It's not FDA approved, and she has to travel to Texas to receive it. Backing up for a moment: in the summer of 2017, reporter Taylor Chase sat down with Eileen, who described her new treat...

  • T-Mobile coming to Great Falls

    T-Mobile coming to Great Falls

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 8:53 PM EST2017-12-06 01:53:27 GMT

    According to whistleout.com, AT&T has the biggest coverage area covering about 67% of the state but they are also one of the most expensive. One service provider is expanding its coverage and bringing a location right here to the Electric City. Blackfoot Communications has entered into an agreement with T-Mobile to provide fiber back haul services to T-Mobile towers throughout Montana and Wyoming. Fiber back-haul services will bring 4-G coverage to those that have been under-serv...

    According to whistleout.com, AT&T has the biggest coverage area covering about 67% of the state but they are also one of the most expensive. One service provider is expanding its coverage and bringing a location right here to the Electric City. Blackfoot Communications has entered into an agreement with T-Mobile to provide fiber back haul services to T-Mobile towers throughout Montana and Wyoming. Fiber back-haul services will bring 4-G coverage to those that have been under-serv...

  • "Body slam the tax bill," Protesters to Gianforte

    "Body slam the tax bill," Protesters to Gianforte

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 8:50 PM EST2017-12-06 01:50:14 GMT

    Tuesday in downtown Great Falls about 20 protesters gathered outside of congressmen Greg Gianforte's office, to express their concerns about issues they say are true to Montana.  

    Tuesday in downtown Great Falls about 20 protesters gathered outside of congressmen Greg Gianforte's office, to express their concerns about issues they say are true to Montana.  

  • Public meeting about proposed slaughterhouse, many concerned about impacts

    Public meeting about proposed slaughterhouse, many concerned about impacts

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 11:45 PM EST2017-12-06 04:45:16 GMT
    A public meeting was held tonight about the proposed Madison Food Park slaughterhouse, if built, it will be located just east of Great Falls. The meeting was hosted by the Great Falls Area Concerned Citizens group. The group started by talking about the timeline of events leading up until now. They brought up concerns about the proposal Frisen foods first gave to the city. in the last public meeting Frisen said they wanted to implement a technology that would digest all the soli...
    A public meeting was held tonight about the proposed Madison Food Park slaughterhouse, if built, it will be located just east of Great Falls. The meeting was hosted by the Great Falls Area Concerned Citizens group. The group started by talking about the timeline of events leading up until now. They brought up concerns about the proposal Frisen foods first gave to the city. in the last public meeting Frisen said they wanted to implement a technology that would digest all the soli...

  • The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    The Latest: After NYC attack, Trump rails against IS group

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:49 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:49:32 GMT
    Photo courtesy: CNNPhoto courtesy: CNN

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

    NEW YORK (AP) - Police and witnesses say a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.    

  • Woman gives leggings with love to struggling girls

    Woman gives leggings with love to struggling girls

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-06 00:30:40 GMT

    HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time.

    HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time.

  • Vandal leaves his mark on 25 Helena Walking Mall spots

    Vandal leaves his mark on 25 Helena Walking Mall spots

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:16 PM EST2017-12-06 00:16:58 GMT
    HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history. The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals. "The big thing ...
    HELENA, Mont.- Vandalism is running rampant throughout the Helena Walking Mall. So far, 25 different spots have been hit, including a piece of history. The yellow, 1800s era trolly car is one of the most notable victims. The graffiti first made its appearance on Friday. The vandal has continued to add to the mess since then. The same black spray painted message, which appears to say "*ASPECT*", is on everything from the trolly to brick walls to murals. "The big thing ...

  • Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

    Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:31 PM EST2017-12-05 21:31:41 GMT

    Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season. 

    Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season. 

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.