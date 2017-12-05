Woman gives leggings with love to struggling girls

HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time. Instead of hosting a traditional toy drive, this boutique owner said she wanted to give girls in foster care a unique piece of clothing to call their own.

Paige Utecht has been collecting Lularoe leggings for more than a week now, encouraging customers buy a pair for a child in need. She's also taken money out of her own pocket to help girls of all ages and sizes in foster care get a piece of clothing they can be proud of and wear year-round.

The cause is dear to Paige's heart, as members of her family have taken in foster kids. She says many times the children come in with only the clothes on their back.

"When they get into these situations they've literally lost everything. Everything about their life, everything they had... Their world is turned upside down. To go into those situations and still not have the basic needs makes it even harder," said Utecht.

The leggings come in fun princess patterns for little girls to plain ones perfect for teens. Paige says she wants to collect as many leggings as possible before December 15th.

If you'd like to help Paige's cause and kids in foster care. Send a message to her boutique, Central Perk Boutique's Facebook page via this link https://www.facebook.com/central.perk.boutique/