"Body slam the tax bill," Protesters to Gianforte



Tuesday in downtown Great Falls, about 20 protesters gathered outside of Congressmen Greg Gianforte's office, to express their concerns about issues they say are true to Montana.

Medicaid, Medicare and the Affordable Care Act were among the protesters' concerns.One protester said Gianforte seems to be following in President Donald Trump's lockstep, in order to get his agenda through but she still is holding on to hope. Protesters chanted things like "body slam the tax bill" and "freedom of the press."

Our Tarvarious Haywood asked Sue Dickenson if she thinks Gianforte is capable of representing Montana properly, she responded by saying she just hopes he responds to the issues that the people have and does the right thing.

Now we did reach out to Gianforte's office and they responded with the statement below:



Greg appreciates civic engagement and invites all Montanans to join him on his next telephone town hall, a forum in which thousands of Montanans have participated in so far. Details may be found on his website at Gianforte.house.gov.

Greg voted to let hardworking Montanans keep more of what they earn. The bill Greg voted for will create nearly 2,900 new Montana jobs and raise after-tax income for middle-class families by nearly $2,200. Greg will continue supporting tax reform that creates Montana jobs, cuts taxes for low- and middle-income Montanans and helps our small businesses grow and thrive.