T-Mobile coming to Great Falls

According to whistleout.com, AT&T has the biggest coverage area covering about 67% of the state but they are also one of the most expensive. One service provider is expanding its coverage and bringing a location right here to the Electric City.

Blackfoot Communications has entered into an agreement with T-Mobile to provide fiber back-haul services to T-Mobile towers throughout Montana and Wyoming.

Fiber back-haul services will bring 4-G coverage to those that have been under-served in certain areas.

Blackfoot said by building out these sites with Blackfoot they can provide wireless choices to customers that may have been limited from other mobile providers.

Crews have already started construction and it is expected to be open sometime this month. The store will be located on the corner of 10th Avenue S and 9th Street S at the old Z-pizza location.

We did reach out to T-Mobile and Blackfoot but neither returned our calls.