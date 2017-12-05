T-Mobile coming to Great Falls

Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman yesterday, December 4th, at approximately 6:36 am.
Sunday evening as part of our special series The New Frontier, we introduced you to Eileen Torgerson, a woman living in Great Falls, whose body is literally full of cancerous tumors. But she's beat the odds, and is now the poster child for a new treatment that seems to be working. The only catch? It's not FDA approved, and she has to travel to Texas to receive it. Backing up for a moment: in the summer of 2017, reporter Taylor Chase sat down with Eileen, who described her new treat...
According to whistleout.com, AT&T has the biggest coverage area covering about 67% of the state but they are also one of the most expensive. One service provider is expanding its coverage and bringing a location right here to the Electric City. Blackfoot Communications has entered into an agreement with T-Mobile to provide fiber back haul services to T-Mobile towers throughout Montana and Wyoming. Fiber back-haul services will bring 4-G coverage to those that have been under-serv...
Tuesday in downtown Great Falls about 20 protesters gathered outside of congressmen Greg Gianforte's office, to express their concerns about issues they say are true to Montana.
HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time.
Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season.
Despite the cold front that has moved into the state, for the most part, we've been relatively warm the last month. Those above-average temperatures have caused concern for Showdown Mountain. Especially in regards to when the ski area could open. Originally showdown thought they could open early with all the early snow we had this year, but with the recent warm weather and high winds, the snow either melted or was blown away. Meaning they couldn't have ...
Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...
