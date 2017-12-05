Basketball Season Outlook: Choteau Bulldogs & Lady Bulldogs

Here is an outlook for this year's Choteau Bulldogs basketball teams:

The boys enter this season hungry after a fourth place finish at the divisional tournament and as a result missed state.

Choteau head coach Matt Luedtke will need to rely on guards Jonathan Moore and Sayer Patton for scoring and leadership this season.

Last year a number of then-freshmen and sophomores got significant playing time including Patton, Trenton Durocher, Kyler Crabtree and Kolby Kovatch.

The Bulldogs return nearly everyone from last year's team who played through a number of tournaments. Luedtke says his team is wiser this year which will help them get back to state.

"For kids to be able to play in (tournament) type situations (it's good)," he said. "This year you can tell the maturity level is much different and much higher, not only because we got great leadership at the top, but also because those young kids have gotten that experience."

Junior guard Sayer Patton added "the sky is the limit. I think we got a lot of potential this year. We were young last year and I think a lot of players grew over the summer. I think we'll do alright."

The girls team is not as fortunate. The Lady Bulldogs don't have a senior on its roster and only has three players returning with varsity experience.

Head coach Bill Durocher says the 1B Conference will be tough once again this year.

The Bulldogs return junior guard Whitney Durocher who is the only starter left from a season ago. Choteau will need to play with an unmatched effort every night in order to fill the void left by its graduated seniors.

"Those four were pretty good basketball players with Payge and Payton and Molly and Megan," Coach Durocher said. "They're going to be hard to replace. We just have to hope that some girls step up. It's their team now and they're going to have to do with it what they want."

"We have a lot of learning to do," said junior guard Whitney Durocher. "I think we're going to improve a lot throughout the year. We have a lot of inexperienced girls who will need to play varsity time this year. We're just looking to get better every game."