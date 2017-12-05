Community Spotlight: Health care enrollment event

Benefis is teaming up with the Northwestern Coalition of Assisters for a health care enrollment event this Thursday December 7th at Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute.



Several enrollment specialists from around the region will be available to help you through the process.

You will need you 2017 gross income before taxes (estimated), Social Security Numbers for all members of the household, and an email account. For Native Americans, proof of being in a federally recognized tribe is also required.

The event is open to everyone eligible. However, if you are unable to attend visit www.covermt.org and sign up to enroll.

Enrollment must be completed before December 15th.