Public meeting about proposed slaughterhouse, many concerned about impacts

A public meeting was held tonight about the proposed Madison Food Park slaughterhouse, if built, it will be located just east of Great Falls.

The meeting was hosted by the Great Falls Area Concerned Citizens group. The group started by talking about the timeline of events leading up until now.

They brought up concerns about the proposal Frisen foods first gave to the city. in the last public meeting Frisen said they wanted to implement a technology that would digest all the solid waste efficiently.

However, according to the great falls area concerned citizens, this technology never made it into the original proposal.

“Health is one of the primary concerns. Water quality is a huge concern, air quality as well. Quality of life issues, 3000 low wage jobs and showing into town is a serious concern,” says George Nikolakakos.

Another concern residents spoke of was the use of water. The proposed food park will use the same amount of water as the city of Butte does, and most water will be pulled from the Madison aquifer. Causing concerns for people whose wells also pull from that aquifer.

Other concerns also included the 3000 jobs being brought in. According to the Great Falls Area Concerned Citizens group, these jobs are well below the median wage for Cascade County, and we do not have the housing infrastructure available yet to supply those 3,000 families with places to live.

The group will host more meetings like this one as the process for the proposed slaughterhouse continues.