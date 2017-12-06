GFPD unveils new UTV - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFPD unveils new UTV

GREAT FALLS -

Great Falls Police Department unveiled the Utility Vehicle (UTV) today at Gibson Park as the newest addition to the fleet. The UTV is a Polaris Ranger XP 900 equipped with emergency lights and a siren. GFPD says the UTV has been nicknamed "Rangy McRangeface" or "Rangy" for short. It will be used primarily in the heart of the community, in city parks, and on the River's Edge Trail.

