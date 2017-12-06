ACLU Montana stands up to ICE, claims Montanans are being illega - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

ACLU Montana stands up to ICE, claims Montanans are being illegally detained

By Bliss Zechman, News Reporter
HELENA, Mont.-The ACLU of Montana is standing up to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE Officers,  saying their detention and deportation procedures are illegal in some cases, and allow for blatant racial discrimination.

The group claims ICE has overstepped its bounds in asking local law enforcement to detain citizens beyond their parole time. They are asking the Montana Supreme Court to prohibit federal agent involvement with local law enforcement in immigration cases.

"We believe that local law enforcement’s job is to keep communities safe. Not to help the federal government do its job in terms of immigration," said ACLU Executive Director Caitlin Borgmann.

The ACLU believes there are likely many Montanans who have been illegally detained under ice enforcement. However, the report only highlights one instance. Arturo Valerio-Gonzales has spent months in the Gallatin County Jail, when he should have released just a few days after his minor misdemeanor crime was committed.

"When you don't have a neutral judicial review, its opening up the opportunity for racial profiling. Its open to someone's impression that someone is in the country illegally," said Borgmann.

This week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions filed documents with the Montana Supreme Court in support of Gonzales' arrest.

The ACLU says Gonzales' case is just one problem that has stemmed -from what they call-President Trump's anti-immigration agenda.

"People's rights don't depend on the color of their skin or the language that they speak or the accent with which they may speak English. Rights shouldn’t depend on those things and those aren’t Montana values," said Borgmann.

We reached out to Montana's congressional delegation for comment on this issue, but have yet to receive a response.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox is traveling today. His office says they are not prepared to deliver a comment on his behalf as they are still learning the details of the President’s newest policy.

