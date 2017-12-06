Taking gaming to a whole new level

Well plug in your game consoles and get ready to level up. Paris Gibson Education Center takes a look at new way to teach students about science technology engineering and math.

All of the students are a part of a two week pilot program at Paris Gibson where they are how gaming can actually benefit their future.

For Junior Seraphine Lomas this is a chance exercise the possibilities of making a brand new world.

"I think its fun to be able to put it together and use creativity to build your own thing and not just stick to what's already made and to think outside the box,"said Lomas.

It is not just about virtual realities. They are learning how to produce intricate details to their games like natural sound and imaging details and a plan to market their finished product.

Sophomore Zak Doyle is taking the class, hoping these elements will aid them as they plan ahead.

"Technology is advancing and with these advances we might need to know these types of basic if a problem ever cam up in our future lives," said Doyle.

Josh Hughes who co-teaches the class with his brother Trevor, has encouraged students to take anatomy classes. He said the more realistic characters are, the easier it is for players to be immersed in the world. Plus it is something they love to share.

"There's such an empowering thing to be able to show people the creative process behind it there's careers behind it there's the change for community impact behind it,"said Hughes

Some of the biggest things these students learn are not only how to be consumers but how also to be creators because it is more that technology that is going into gaming, it is an art.