Will ICE Officers add to overcrowding in Montana's jails?

Over-crowding in Montana's jails isn't a new issue and in-fact it has made national news as articles appeared in USA Today just this year. That begs the question will ice officers add to an already growing problem? Lewis and Clark Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said no.

"I don't expect ice to be making large quantities of arrests just because where we are located at," said Grimmis.

Grimmis said we don't live in an area of the U.S. that sees a high number of possible illegal immigrants. He added if ICE needed to hold someone in custody it would be no different than any law enforcement agency holding someone for 48 to 72 hours. They would simply do what needed to be done.

He meant regardless of any overcrowding issues the state law enforcement would work with ICE officers as needed.