Clerk and recorder says Montana has some of the cleanest elections in the U.S.

By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
In May over 300,000 voters headed to the polls to replace now Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke but over 350 ballots were considered illegal..even though the number is a small percentage of voters, the cascade county elections office says none of those illegal ballots came from the county. 


According to Secretary of State Cory Stapleton's office,  Montana does not have big issues with voter fraud. In fact, according to Rina Moore of the Cascade County elections office says she can't recall of Montana ever having an issue but there have been problems with voter misconduct.  For example, when a parent signs a ballot for a child away at college, Stapleton said it's a problem that must be taken care of soon, while Moore added everyone just has to trust the state's process.

Moore said, "people shouldn't be skeptical of the process because of its a good process in the state of Montana. I would actually say that Montana elections are some of the cleanest runs in the United States because of some of the legislation it has passed. It's a complicated process but we've all worked hard to make it a good process and we want people to believe and not always look and say what are they doing now.


She says all hands are on deck as they prepare for the primary election in June.
 

