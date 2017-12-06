Local woman to compete in Spartan race in Iceland

A local woman is traveling all the way to Iceland to compete in the Spartan race. A 24-hour test of endurance designed to the body to the max.

Kayla Webber decided to turn her life around and live a much healthier lifestyle. She lost 85 pounds, works at access fitness gym, and started competing in endurance races.

She set her sights set on the Spartan race in Iceland.



“It is a lot of fun but it’s also going to be challenging because the obstacles are designed to test your physical limits with your upper body and your endurance,” says Kayla Webber



The race consists of a 6-mile course with 15 obstacles on it, and the racers will do as many laps as they can in 24 hours.

Kayla's goal is to run 50 miles over the 24-hour event, and she says being from Montana, will give her an edge up against her competitors.



“Coming from Montana I think I have an advantage just because our climate is very similar to Iceland with all the wind and the cold and the temperatures. There are people coming from Hawaii and Florida that haven’t had the chance to train in those temperatures so it's going to be a shock for them,” says Webber.



The race is on the 16th of December, so being 10 days away, Kayla says she felt nervous but now is feeling confident.



“I'm getting really excited. Last week I had my freak out moment of oh my gosh what am I doing, but this week it's more of an excitement thing, I’m really excited to go there and have the experience,” says Webber



When asked why do it? Her response was simple.



“ It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity that's for sure,” says Webber

You can donate to Kayla’s go fund me page to help her fund her trip to Iceland and back, here is the link.

https://www.gofundme.com/kaylawebber