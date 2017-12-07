Man bludgeons son-in-law with wrench - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man bludgeons son-in-law with wrench

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

Yesterday, December 6th, GFPD Officers went to a residence within city limits for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found the victim holding a cloth over a significantly bleeding wound on the left side of his head, with blood covering his face.

The victim told officers he had gotten into an argument with his father-in-law, Ryan Barrett, about treating his daughter better. He says Barrett became enraged and began violently pushing him then grabbed him around the neck and shoulders. This is when the victim says he decided to fight back and the altercation became an "all-out punching fight."

The police report states, at one point the victim pushed Barrett into a stack of wood and Barrett fell over. The victim says he told Barrett the fight was over, but Barrett quickly got up, grabbed an impact wrench and came at the victim with it. He says Barrett swung the wrench multiple times, eventually striking him on the left side of the head. Barrett stopped fighting and the victim fled to find someone to call 911. Barrett reportedly left before police arrived.

Officer reported finding the wrench identified by the victim as the one Barrett used to hit him. It was heavy and covered with blood. 

Barrett was later found at a different location and transported to the police station for an interview, but Barrett declined to speak to officers.

According to charging documents, Barrett has prior convictions for partner assault in 2014 and 2001. He is now being charged with Assault With a Weapon.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000. Additionally, the State requests Barrett stay 1,500 feet away from the victim, the victim's residence, the school or place of employment of the victim, or any other specified place frequented by the victim and by any other designated family or household member.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-08 00:10:39 GMT

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

  • Updated address for Tier III Sex Offender

    Updated address for Tier III Sex Offender

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:28 PM EST2017-12-07 20:28:40 GMT

    Sean Michael Slicker is a Tier III Sex Offender and has updated his address within the city limits of Great Falls to 2600 Upper River Rd #16.

    Sean Michael Slicker is a Tier III Sex Offender and has updated his address within the city limits of Great Falls to 2600 Upper River Rd #16.

  • Man bludgeons son-in-law with wrench

    Man bludgeons son-in-law with wrench

    Thursday, December 7 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-12-07 22:02:01 GMT

    When officers found the victim, he was holding a cloth over a bleeding wound and his face was covered in blood.

    When officers found the victim, he was holding a cloth over a bleeding wound and his face was covered in blood.

  • Taking gaming to a whole new level

    Taking gaming to a whole new level

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 8:04 PM EST2017-12-07 01:04:33 GMT

    Well plug in your game consoles and get ready to level up. Paris Gibson Education Center takes a look at new way to teach students about science technology engineering and math.  

    Well plug in your game consoles and get ready to level up. Paris Gibson Education Center takes a look at new way to teach students about science technology engineering and math.  

  • Woman screams for help during assault

    Woman screams for help during assault

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:04 PM EST2017-12-07 03:04:23 GMT

    Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman yesterday, December 4th, at approximately 6:36 am. 

    Cascade County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a man physically assaulting a woman yesterday, December 4th, at approximately 6:36 am. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Woman gives leggings with love to struggling girls

    Woman gives leggings with love to struggling girls

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 7:30 PM EST2017-12-06 00:30:40 GMT

    HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time.

    HELENA-Mont.- One woman is trying to make the holidays happier for kids one legging at a time.

  • Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

    Helena-Based Fundraiser Pays It Forward

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:31 PM EST2017-12-05 21:31:41 GMT

    Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season. 

    Leah Cupino runs the Art Space in downtown Helena. Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies – The Montana Coalition recently approached her with an idea inspired by the holiday season. 

  • Suta to remain sheriff

    Suta to remain sheriff

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:25 AM EST2017-12-08 05:25:37 GMT

    New developments have come to light in the case of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. Judge Bob Olson, the judge who initially issued the temporary injunction has recused himself from the case altogether.  

    New developments have come to light in the case of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. Judge Bob Olson, the judge who initially issued the temporary injunction has recused himself from the case altogether.  

  • Keeping the net as is

    Keeping the net as is

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:22 AM EST2017-12-08 05:22:45 GMT

    Many of us depend on the internet daily to get most of, if not all the information we need. But what would you do if someone limited your access, or charged you more money to use it? Well, that could happen, sooner than you think.

    Many of us depend on the internet daily to get most of, if not all the information we need. But what would you do if someone limited your access, or charged you more money to use it? Well, that could happen, sooner than you think.

Powered by Frankly
Copyright - All content © 2001 - 2017. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.