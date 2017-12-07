Man bludgeons son-in-law with wrench

Yesterday, December 6th, GFPD Officers went to a residence within city limits for a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found the victim holding a cloth over a significantly bleeding wound on the left side of his head, with blood covering his face.

The victim told officers he had gotten into an argument with his father-in-law, Ryan Barrett, about treating his daughter better. He says Barrett became enraged and began violently pushing him then grabbed him around the neck and shoulders. This is when the victim says he decided to fight back and the altercation became an "all-out punching fight."

The police report states, at one point the victim pushed Barrett into a stack of wood and Barrett fell over. The victim says he told Barrett the fight was over, but Barrett quickly got up, grabbed an impact wrench and came at the victim with it. He says Barrett swung the wrench multiple times, eventually striking him on the left side of the head. Barrett stopped fighting and the victim fled to find someone to call 911. Barrett reportedly left before police arrived.

Officer reported finding the wrench identified by the victim as the one Barrett used to hit him. It was heavy and covered with blood.

Barrett was later found at a different location and transported to the police station for an interview, but Barrett declined to speak to officers.

According to charging documents, Barrett has prior convictions for partner assault in 2014 and 2001. He is now being charged with Assault With a Weapon.

The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $15,000. Additionally, the State requests Barrett stay 1,500 feet away from the victim, the victim's residence, the school or place of employment of the victim, or any other specified place frequented by the victim and by any other designated family or household member.