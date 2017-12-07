Actor Steve Reevis dies

According to Lockley Joe Bremner, News Contributor to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning, Reevis passed away December 7, 2017, at a hospital in Missoula. Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana.

Imdb.com lists his first film as Twins in 1988. After that, he made over 35 film and television appearances. Most notably, "The Last of the Dogmen," "Dances With Wolves," "Fargo," "Into The West," " Bones," and "Walker, Texas Ranger."

First Americans in the Arts (FAITA) awarded Reevis for his supporting roles in both "Fargo" and in the made-for-television movie "Crazy Horse" in 1996.

At the time of his death, he lived in Morongo Valley, California with his wife and children. He was 55. The cause of his death hasn't been released yet.