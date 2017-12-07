Lands and the use of public lands is a hot topic both nationally and in Montana this week. Thursday Senator Steve Daines introduced the Protect Public Use of Public Lands Act. He is implementing the Forest Service recommendation to release nearly 500,000 acres of wilderness study areas in the state.

So what does this really mean? Daines said more land will be open for outdoor recreational use. That will increase the value of public lands for activities like hunting, fishing, and mountain biking.

He said this is an opportunity to boost Montana's economy by enhancing the state's outdoor heritage and agricultural lifestyle. He added it is time to take Montana back.

"Paralysis in Washington DC it has frozen Montanans access an use of public lands. Taking away experiences from many Montanans from their children, families, and friends. By limiting access recreation you also limit job opportunities," said Daines

Daines said this bill follows requests from both local communities and the state legislature. He wants to be clear he is not opposed to wilderness areas. But as a fifth generation Montanan he knows people want balance.