Community Spotlight: Great Falls Snowmobile Club

The Great Falls Snowmobile Club is hosting a family movie night at Kings Hill Moose Park on December 16th at 4:30 P.M.

The event is free and they say to come on your snowmobiles, bring hot chocolate and smore making supplies and watch a Christmas Movie in the snow. Fires will be burning.

They are hosting a vote on their facebook page to choose the movie to be played.

Here is a link to their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1941670366092389/