Suta to remain sheriff

New developments have come to light in the case of Pondera County Sheriff Carl Suta. Judge Bob Olson, the judge who initially issued the temporary injunction has recused himself from the case altogether.

Earlier this week, Judge Olson had recused himself from Suta's divorce hearing because of the relationship he and the sheriff's office had.

The 9th judicial district court secretary said the case will be turned over to 10th judicial district Judge Jon Oldenburg of Lewistown.

Judge Oldenburg will hold a hearing on next Thursday the 14th regarding the injunction.

The case began over the summer as multiple allegations broke out regarding misconduct from Sheriff Suta.



Sheriff Carl Suta has reached a plea agreement for his abuse towards his son.

He will plead no contest to charges of partner family member assault but there are several stipulations that come with this agreement.



Court documents state he will not be allowed to carry a firearm for a year but still serves as sheriff.



It will require Suta spend 23 hours in jail or three days under house arrest.



Suta's change of plea hearing will be on December 22.

