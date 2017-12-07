Keeping the net as is

Many of us depend on the internet daily to get most of, if not all the information we need. But what would you do if someone limited your access, or charged you more money to use it? Well, that could happen sooner than you think.

That idea is to keep net neutrality just the way it is. But what does that mean?

It is the principle that internet providers must treat all data the same.

Meaning the provider can't charge Netflix $20.00 and Hulu $100.00 to stream.

But protesters are saying if this regulation changes, unfair charges will be a reality.

Protesters stood in front of Verizon Wireless stores as part of a nationwide protest to raise awareness of the topic and encourage people to reach out to members of the federal communication commission to vote no on the repeal of net neutrality.

Protesters said without net neutrality it would hurt not only rural and low-income families but places we depend to use what we think is free internet.

"There are so many things that we have to use the internet for and some people just say go to the library you can get the internet free at the library but guess what the public library pays for the internet they don't get it for free so without net neutrality corporations can raise the cost to libraries and to schools,"said Wight.

Protestors said they were outside of version wireless stores because they said companies like Verizon are part of those large corporations that will benefit from the repeal.

