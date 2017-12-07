Centerville Boys Hoops Shooting for Deeper Divisional Run

The Centerville Miners boys basketball team will once again have to rely on some young players to perform this season.

The team will lean heavily on its veteran guards to carry the workload including three year starters Carson McGinness and Brandon Travis, and two year starter Cooper Davis.

Head coach Todd Klasner said even though his team is young many of his players have played big minutes before and have experience.

Last season Centerville made it to the divisional tournament, a feat Klasner believes can be obtained again this season.

"It was really big for our guys to get there and see the lights of the Four Seasons Arena," Klasner said. "I think this year we try to advance on where we were last year."

Senior guard Brandon Travis added "it was a good taste (of the divisional tournament) but getting embarrassed and losing out in two (games) wasn't alright. We want to make it back and prove to people that we belong."

The Miners' first action of the season will be Friday at the Fort Benton Tournament.