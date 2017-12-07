Showdown Montana claims best conditions in years for opening day

Showdown Montana had concerns of not being able to open up on time this year less than a week ago, however, things have changed since then.

When we spoke to them this afternoon, they told us opening day on Friday should be one of the best opening days they have had in years.

Not only is it unusual for the mountain to have every trail open, but it’s also unusual to have such nice conditions.



“That storm that came through last weekend we got 14-16 inches of snow, we are opening 100 percent of the mountain and everything looks great up here. And even if we can open everything up, we usually don't have as good of snow as we do right now,” says Avery Gold.



Besides the great conditions and the unusual amount of snow for opening weekend, showdown Montana is helping out the community as well.

This Saturday if you bring in 15 canned food items, you can ski all day for 15 dollars. All food items go to the Great Falls Food Bank.